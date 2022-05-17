Voyager 2021 media awards
Golf: Ryan Fox speaks out on Saudi rebel golf tour ahead of PGA Championship

6 minutes to read
Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox will compete in this week's PGA Championship. Photo / Photosport

Matt Brown
By
Matt Brown

Matt Brown is the news director for Newstalk ZB Sport

Ryan Fox has admitted he's wary of golf's Saudi rebel league as tensions mount in the golfing world.

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, which starts next month, continues to cast a shadow over the sport,

