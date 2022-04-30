Ryan Fox tees off on the fifth hole during day three of the Catalunya Championship at Stadium Course, PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness. Photo / Getty

Ryan Fox remains in contention for a second DP World Tour title in 2022 but will be ruing late bogeys as he heads into the final round of the Catalunya Championship in Spain.

The Kiwi world number 113 led the tournament during the third round but bogeys at the 16th and 18th holes saw him card a two-under 70, dropping the 35-year-old to a share of fifth place at seven-under.

South Africa's Oliver Bekker leads the tournament at 11-under after a third round 67, a two-shot lead over Laurie Canter of England with Italian duo Edoardo Molinari and Lorenzo Gagli a further shot back at eight-under.

Fox continued his dominance of the par fives on the Stadium Course in Girona with three birdies but came unstuck on two par threes.

Fox went out in 35 for the third straight time this week with two birdies and a bogey before picking up three more birdies at 10, 12 and 15 to move to nine-under. However late mistakes at the par three 16th and the par four last hole saw Fox slip back down the leaderboard.