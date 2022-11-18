It was a tough second round for Ryan Fox. Photo / Photosport

Ryan Fox’s hopes of becoming the first New Zealander to claim the Race to Dubai title have faded after an underwhelming second round in Dubai.

Fox, who came into the tournament sitting in second place in the season-long standings, needs a huge result to topple world number one Rory McIlroy, but now only has two rounds to pull some magic out his hat.

After an opening round 73, Fox posted a roller-coaster 72 on Saturday which included an eagle, three birdies and five bogeys on the Earth Course.

That result left him languishing in 37th place in the 50-man field, 13 shots behind the leaders.

Top-ranked McIlroy went birdie-birdie-eagle on this final three holes for a 4-under 68 that left him seven shots back of co-leaders Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton.

“It was nice to finish with a flourish there and put myself a little closer to the guys going into the weekend,” said McIlroy, who is bidding to be the European tour’s leading player for the fourth time in his career.

Fitzpatrick’s 67 puts him at 12-under, 132 overall, to not only share a three-shot lead with Hatton after two rounds but also keep him out in front in the Race to Dubai.

“I’ve played two good rounds to start with to put myself in position,” the US Open champion said. “Just keep doing more of the same and see where it gets me come Sunday.”

Fitzpatrick would clinch a first Race to Dubai title with a third win at the World Tour Championship, provided McIlroy or Fox don’t finish the event in second. A second-place finish would also be good enough for Fitzpatrick if McIlroy finishes lower than seventh.