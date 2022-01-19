Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Golf: Ryan Fox on upcoming season, big paydays and his goals for 2022

3 minutes to read
Ryan Fox is back in action on the European Tour on Thursday. Photo / Photosport

Ryan Fox is back in action on the European Tour on Thursday. Photo / Photosport

Matt Brown
By
Matt Brown

Matt Brown is the news director for Newstalk ZB Sport

New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox returns to action for the first time in nearly three months at the rich DP Tour event in Abu Dhabi tomorrow.

The tournament at the Yas Links course marks the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.