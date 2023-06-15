Ryan Fox plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club. Photo / Getty

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has made a strong start to the US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club while Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele both made history with the lowest rounds ever round at the event.

Early into the opening day, Fox sits in a share of seventh place at two-under, five shots back from the two leaders.

The world number 41 had back-to-back birdies to finish the front nine followed by a third birdie at the par four 12th which saw him briefly move into third place on the leaderboard. His only bogey of the day came at the following hole.

Fowler stormed into the lead with an eight-under 62, the first time a player has carded a round that low at the US Open. It is the 123rd edition of the US Open with more than 47,000 rounds previously played. Olympic gold medalist Schauffele then also posted a 62 just 20 minutes later.

Fox has recorded strong showings at the first two majors of the year with a t-26th at the Masters followed by a 23rd at Oak Hill.

Playing in his fifth US Open, Fox’s best finish was a tied for 41st at the 2018 event at Shinnecock Hills. He has missed the cut at his last three US Open tournaments.