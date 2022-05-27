Ryan Fox watches a drive during the Dutch Open on Saturday. Photo / Getty

Ryan Fox's quest to qualify for next month's US Open remains on track after an impressive second round at the Dutch Open on Saturday.

Fox, who is currently ranked eighth on the European Tour, needs to remain within the top 10 to be included in the US Open field.

His hopes of a trip to Massachusetts were buoyed after he shot a five-under 67 at the Bernardus Golf Club.

Five birdies and an eagle highlighted a round full of fireworks from Fox who moved into a tie for fifth overall at the halfway mark of the tournament and three shots behind leader Ricardo Gouveia.

Meanwhile, fellow Kiwi golfer Steven Alker had no such fortune in his second round at the Senior PGA Championship.

Alker led the field after day one of the tournament but failed to take advantage of his position on Saturday as he recorded an underwhelming one-over 72.

After landing six birdies and an eagle on Friday, Alker could only manage one under-par hole overnight; that was cancelled out by two bogeys.

However, the good news for Alker was that the rest of the field failed to make major ground on him and he lies in a tie for third on the leaderboard at the time of writing.

Finally, Danny Lee has shot one of the rounds of the day at the Charles Schwab Challenge on the PGA Tour.

Lee vaulted up the leaderboard on day two after shooting a scintillating round of 64 that included eight birdies.

The round was in stark contract to his opening round effort of 73 on Friday, so the impressive performance still sees him sit six shots behind leaders Scott Stallings and Beau Hossler in a tie for 23rd at the time of writing.