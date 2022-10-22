Golf: Ryan Fox in position to claim third win of season at Mallorca Golf Open

Ryan Fox on the fifth hole on day three of the Mallorca Golf Open. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand’s top golfers Ryan Fox and Lydia Ko are both in prime positions to add to victories in 2022 in the next 24 hours.

Fox shares the lead following the third round of the Mallorca Golf Open as he seeks his third win of the year following victories at the Ras al Khaimah Classic in February and the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship earlier this month. His most recent win in Scotland saw him surge into the top 25 in the world.

A win in Spain should see Fox move into the top 20 and to second in the DP World Tour behind Rory McIlroy with just two events remaining until the DP World Tour Championship finale.

Fox sits on 16-under with Germany’s Yannick Paul with the co-leaders two shots clear of the chasing pack. After opening the tournament with rounds of 68 and 65, Fox continued his fine run of form at the Son Muntaner Golf Club with a six-under 65. The 35-year-old had six birdies, with four of them coming on the back nine. His only bogey of the tournament came on the first hole on day one.

“Really solid. I probably only hit two bad shots - the tee-shot at the first and the tee-shot on the 14th,” Fox said.

“I gave myself plenty of chances again. Maybe felt like I left a couple out there but also made a few as well.

“It’s always good to go bogey-free again, it’s probably a record for me that many holes bogey-free so far this week.

“Hopefully I can continue that tomorrow.

“Obviously I’d like to get closer to (Rankings leader) Rory McIlroy and give him a bit of a run but it’s nice knowing going into Dubai that I sort of hold it in my own hands. If I can go and win that event I can probably win the Harry Vardon Trophy.

“It’s certainly a position I didn’t expect to be in at the start of the year. I’m trying to treat these last couple of events - this one and Nedbank - that I can try to get as close as possible and try to make it a bit more interesting.

“But regardless I’m pretty happy to be here and tomorrow I’ll just go out and do what I’ve done all year, just try to beat the golf course and see what happens.”

Before Fox tees up in the final round, Ko has a good chance for her second win of the LPGA Tour season after another strong round at the BMW Championship in South Korea.

Ko, who is on track to claim her second consecutive Vare Trophy for lowest scoring average on the LPGA Tour and leads the season-long Race to CME Globe, shot a six-under 66 to move into a share of second, just one shot behind rising Thai sensation Atthaya Thitikul.

Thitikul, just 19, can become world No 1 if she wins tomorrow, joining Ko as the only teenagers to accomplish that feat.

However, Ko could be in her way, after a spotless round with six birdies to continue her rise up the leaderboard.

Thitikul carded a five-under round while leader Andrea Lee could only manage a two-under 70 to slip back alongside Ko. Only five other players – including 16-year-old Minsol Kim – are within five shots of Thitikul.

Ko, who has 12 top-10 LPGA finishes this year, says she believes this is her most consistent year yet.

“I feel like this is the most consistent I’ve played in any of my seasons. Even when I was No 1, I had won more frequently in that season and didn’t have as many top 10s or the percentage of top 10s compared to how many events I was playing.

“I’m getting older so I am playing less events than my rookie year or my first few years on tour, but it’s definitely nice to be in contention a little bit more frequently, and I think that just boosts the confidence levels.

“From the middle of the season to where it is now, I don’t think I’ve ever gotten too hyped up about it or too down and that’s just allowed me to play more freely. That’s a good place for me to personally be at.

“That way, even when I’m not playing well, I don’t like let that one round affect the whole week or how I approach the next day, and it’s kind of a refresh and it’s still a learning process for me.

“I’m in a great place in my life off the golf course, as well, so it just kind of all comes together. I’m hoping to finish the season off strong but no matter what happens, I think it’s been a fun season and I’m excited for it to end but also excited for next year and what’s to come.”



