Ryan Fox shot a five-over 77 to begin the Memorial. Photo / AP

Ryan Fox has shot his worst round on the PGA Tour this year to start the Memorial Tournament in Ohio, putting him in danger of missing his second cut of the season.

The world number 41 carded a five-over 77 which included a double bogey, five bogeys and two birdies. Fox dropped three shots through the opening five holes but looked to get his round back on track with consecutive birdies at the par three eighth and the par four ninth to be one-over through the front nine.

AD: US open at LA country Club, be on par with the action with tab.co.nz Bet responsibly.

However, another bogey to start the back nine and a further dropped shot at the par four 14th following a wayward drive. He then had a double bogey at the 17th after finding trouble at the greenside bunker.

The five-over round put Fox in a share of 95th place, nine shots back from leaders Matt Wallace of England and three-time major winner Jordan Spieth.

Fox has had strong showings in recent weeks on the PGA Tour with top 25 finishes at the PGA Championship at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He’s expected to return home after this week’s tournament to spend time with his family, including newborn daughter Margot, before the US Open in a fortnight in Los Angeles.



