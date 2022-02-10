Ryan Fox in action. Photo / Getty

Ryan Fox has rocketed out to the lead after the opening round of the Ras Al Khaimah Classic in the UAE.

The big-hitting Kiwi carded a nine-under 63 to match the course record at the Al Hamra Golf Club. It also tied the lowest round of his European Tour career.

Fox sits two shots ahead of Portugal's Ricardo Gouveia, while nine players are locked in a tie for third at six-under.

Having missed the cut last week after struggling with back issues, Fox showed no ill effects as he sunk 10 birdies and just one bogey.

"It was nice to get in the zone, I just felt like I had control of the golf ball," Fox said after his round.

"I probably need to throw a couple of thanks out too. I struggled last week here with my back and I have my physio out here, and the Tour physio has helped me out over the weekend and I feel 100 per cent this week which was nice.

"Shaun Norris was nice enough to give me a putting tip on Tuesday when we played a practice round together and that seemed to work pretty well too, so big shout-out to those guys."

Known for his big hits off the tee, Fox also backed up his power with finesse on the greens.

"I hit it in the greenside trap a couple of times and got up and down. It is the kind of golf course where you feel like you've got a lot of opportunities and it was nice to take advantage of those today and then hole a couple of longer putts on some of the tougher holes to keep the round going.

"I worked hard today on just focusing on every shot, obviously my body felt a bit better today than last week, I felt like I could do what I wanted to do and I wasn't fighting it so hopefully I wake up tomorrow feeling good and I can keep doing what I'm doing."

Fox is searching for his first event win since 2019 and his second on the Tour.