Ryan Fox of New Zealand prepares to play his putt shot on the 17th hole during Day Four of the Nedbank Golf Challenge. Photo / Getty

Ryan Fox of New Zealand prepares to play his putt shot on the 17th hole during Day Four of the Nedbank Golf Challenge. Photo / Getty

The fine run in 2022 continues for Ryan Fox.

A bogey on the 72nd hole cost the Kiwi a shot at his third win of the year but he captured yet another second placing, losing by a shot to England’s Tommy Fleetwood. Fox carded a four-under 68 to finish at 10-under, flawless for most of the final day until the 18th tee.

Fox went with an iron off the tee on the final hole and mis-hit it left leaving him with a near-impossible approach shot to the final green, stuck in the rough on the left with no view of the pin.

He ended up short right and his third shot on the par four went long of the green. That opened the door for defending champion Fleetwood who just missed his long birdie putt. But when Fox couldn’t sink his long par attempt off the green, Fleetwood was able to tap in for the victory.

The second placing is Fox’s third of the season and sees him remain in second behind world number one Rory McIlroy on the DP World Tour standings heading into the final tournament - next week’s World Tour Championship in Dubai.



