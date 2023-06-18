Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox went backwards on the final day at the US Open with a final round 74 at the Los Angeles Country Club.
Starting the day at one-over, Fox shot a four-over round to move back to a share of 43rd at five-over. It is the third straight major that he has finished inside the top 50 following t-26th at the Masters and a share of 23rd at the PGA Championship.
Fox started the final round with a bogey at the second hole before making his first birdie of the day at the par five eighth. Unfortunately that was followed by a bogey at the next hole, the par four ninth. Fox started the back nine with bogey-birdie before his hopes of moving into the top 20 were shot with a double bogey six at the par four 12th.
He’ll earn around US$72,689 (NZ$116,600) for finishing in 43rd place.