Ryan Fox hits from the fairway on the second hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox went backwards on the final day at the US Open with a final round 74 at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Starting the day at one-over, Fox shot a four-over round to move back to a share of 43rd at five-over. It is the third straight major that he has finished inside the top 50 following t-26th at the Masters and a share of 23rd at the PGA Championship.

Fox started the final round with a bogey at the second hole before making his first birdie of the day at the par five eighth. Unfortunately that was followed by a bogey at the next hole, the par four ninth. Fox started the back nine with bogey-birdie before his hopes of moving into the top 20 were shot with a double bogey six at the par four 12th.

He’ll earn around US$72,689 (NZ$116,600) for finishing in 43rd place.







