Ryan Fox posted four bogeys during his second round at the British Masters. Photo / Getty

Ryan Fox has posted an underwhelming second round score to fall down the leaderboard at the British Masters after leading the field on Friday.

Fox recorded a sizzling six-under 66 at the Belfry in England to open his account on the course on Friday and lead the field with Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen.

However, that hot form came to abrupt end on day two of the tournament as three birdies were paired with four bogeys as part of a one-over round of 73.

The disappointing round opened the door for his competitors to leap-frog him at the head of the field as he tumbled down to a tie for 10th place, four shots behind clubhouse leader Hurly Long of Germany.

Long's 4-under 68 left him on nine-under par and a shot ahead of Scotland's Richie Ramsay, Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen and Sweden's Marcus Kinhalt.

Fox comes into the British masters in strong form, having secured one win and two top-15 finishes in his last three outings on the European Tour.

Fox is playing for a spot in the PGA Championship later this month. The world number 110 is right on the cut line and a good finish this weekend could secure him a place at the year's second major.