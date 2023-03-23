Andrew Putnam of the United States and Ryan Fox of New Zealand walk across the second hole during day two of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. Photo / Getty

Ryan Fox gave up a late lead to lose his second group contest at the PGA Tour World Matchplay Golf Championships in Austin, Texas.

The Kiwi was one-up against Andrew Putnam with five holes to play before the match swung the way of the American.

A bogey for Fox on the 14th saw the match go all square before Putnam closed out the 2 & 1 win with birdies at the 15th and 17th.

Fox won his first encounter - also 2 & 1 - yesterday against Harris English (1-1). Fox will need to beat seventh seed Will Zalatoris (0-2) tomorrow and have English defeat Putnam (2-0) to have any chance of reaching the final 16.

If Fox and English each win, it will force a three-way playoff with Zalatoris already eliminated.



