Golf: Ryan Fox faces must-win after defeat at World Matchplay Golf Championships

Andrew Putnam of the United States and Ryan Fox of New Zealand walk across the second hole during day two of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. Photo / Getty

Ryan Fox gave up a late lead to lose his second group contest at the PGA Tour World Matchplay Golf Championships in Austin, Texas.

The Kiwi was one-up against Andrew Putnam with five holes to play before the match swung the way of the American.

A bogey for Fox on the 14th saw the match go all square before Putnam closed out the 2 & 1 win with birdies at the 15th and 17th.

Fox won his first encounter - also 2 & 1 - yesterday against Harris English (1-1). Fox will need to beat seventh seed Will Zalatoris (0-2) tomorrow and have English defeat Putnam (2-0) to have any chance of reaching the final 16.

If Fox and English each win, it will force a three-way playoff with Zalatoris already eliminated.


