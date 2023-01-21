Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays his second shot on the second hole during the third round on day three of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Photo / Getty

Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays his second shot on the second hole during the third round on day three of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Photo / Getty

The third round is typically referred to as moving day but Ryan Fox was only moving in one direction and that was backward at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship overnight following a shocking round.

The world number 28 jumped into a share of ninth after a superb six-under second round Saturday but had a 13-shot swing overnight to shoot a seven-over 79 - falling all the way back to last.

The round started with a birdie, taking Fox to eight-under for the tournament but that was the one highlight of the day.

It was followed by six bogies and a double bogey seven on the final hole, after he found the water, as the Kiwi dropped all the way back to a share of last-placed 67th at even par.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry, Aussie Min Woo Lee and Francesco Molinari of Italy lead the event at 13-under. New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier is in a share of 48 after a one-under 73.