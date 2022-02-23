Phil Mickelson is taking a break from golf after the Saudi Super Golf League furore. Photo / Photosport

Phil Mickelson is taking a self-enforced break from professional golf after the Saudi Super Golf League furore - but has declined from saying sorry to the PGA Tour.

Mickelson released an apology on Tuesday night that, in fact, on deeper reading, was a non-apology. The 51-year-old expressed far more remorse from what he said about the Saudis mission to overhaul the game with its F1-style global breakaway, than his threat to the PGA and European Tours by helping to effect a split in the global game.

Instead, Mickelson has said that he is only acting in the interest of the professional game by signing with the Saudis. He has not denied saying that the Kingdom are "scary motherf-----s to be involved with" or that he has only made the allegiance to create leverage to secure more money out of the PGA Tour. Instead, he has predictably blamed the journalists who took down his remarks.

It is fair to say that his official statement will cause more questions than answers. "Although it doesn't look this way now given my recent comments, my actions throughout this process have always been with the best interest of golf, my peers, sponsors, and fans," Mickelson said.

"There is the problem of off-record comments being shared out of context and without my consent, but the bigger issue is that I used words I sincerely regret that do not reflect my true feelings or intentions. It was reckless, I offended people, and I am deeply sorry for my choice of words. I'm beyond disappointed and will make every effort to self-reflect and learn from this."

Telegraph Sport on Tuesday night contacted Alan Shipnuck, the author of the forthcoming book - Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf's Most Colorful Superstar - Mickelson is quoted.

"Not once in our texts or when we got on the phone did Mickelson request to go off-the-record and I never consented to it; if he had asked," Shipnuck said. "I would have pushed back hard, as this was obviously material I wanted for the book. Mickelson simply called me up and opened a vein. To claim now that the comments were off-the-record is false and duplicitous."

Mickelson is clearly keen to present himself as a visionary. "Golf desperately needs change, and real change is always preceded by disruption," he said. "I have always known that criticism would come with exploring anything new. I still chose to put myself at the forefront of this to inspire change, taking the hits publicly to do the work behind the scenes."

Talking about the Saudis and their golf arm now run by Greg Norman, the Australian major-winner, he was even more embarrassingly effusive.

"My experience with LIV Golf Investments has been very positive," he said. "I apologise for anything I said that was taken out of context. The specific people I have worked with are visionaries and have only been supportive.

"More importantly they passionately love golf and share my drive to make the game better. They have a clear plan to create an updated and positive experience for everyone including players, sponsors, networks, and fans.

"I have incredible partners, and these relationships mean so much more to me than a contract. Many have been my most influential mentors and I consider all to be lifelong friends.

"The last thing I would ever want to do is compromise them or their business in any way, and I have given all of them the option to pause or end the relationship as I understand it might be necessary given the current circumstances. I believe in these people and companies and will always be here for them with or without a contract."

The last section of his mea culpa would perhaps even raise the eyebrows of the Danish prince in Hamlet.

"I have made a lot of mistakes in my life and many have been shared with the public," he said. "My intent was never to hurt anyone and I'm so sorry to the people I have negatively impacted. This has always been about supporting the players and the game and I appreciate all the people who have given me the benefit of the doubt.

"Despite my belief that some changes have already been made within the overall discourse, I know I need to be accountable."

Then came the pledge to walk away. There have been suggestions that Mickelson might be banned from the PGA Tour for his allegiance to the SGL and this will only provoke further speculation.

"For the past 31 years I have lived a very public life and I have strived to live up to my own expectations, be the role model the fans deserve, and be someone that inspires others," he said.

"I've worked to compete at the highest level, be available to the media, represent my sponsors with integrity, engage with volunteers and sign every autograph for my incredible fans. I have experienced many successful and rewarding moments that I will always cherish, but I have often failed myself and others too.

"The past 10 years I have felt the pressure and stress slowly affecting me at a deeper level. I know I have not been my best and desperately need some time away to prioritize the ones I love most and work on being the man I want to be."

In a further blow to Mickelson, long-time sponsors KPMG announced on Tuesday night they had 'mutually agreed' to end their partnership with immediate effect.

Mickelson has not played on the PGA Tour since the end of January. As the reigning USPGA champion he is eligible to play in all of this year's majors, including The Masters in five weeks time.