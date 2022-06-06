Phil Mickelson speaks after winning the PGA Championship in 2021. Photo / AP

Phil Mickelson will start in the first Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational in London this week after being named in the 48-man field.

He joins fellow major winner Dustin Johnson and 12 other PGA Tour members as part of the field.

The LIV Golf tournament offers $25 million in prize money. The winner gets $4 million. The first event takes place at the Centurion Club, a 54-hole event with a shotgun start so the entire field is on the course at the same time. A draft will take place tomorrow to select four-man teams.

Mickelson pulled out of the Masters in April and then last month's PGA Championship.

"First and foremost, I want to again apologise to the many people I offended and hurt with my comments a few months ago. I have made mistakes in my career in some things I have said and done. taking time away and self-reflecting has been very humbling. I needed to start prioritising the people that I love the most and work on becoming a better version of myself. I have spent this time with Amy and loved ones. I have been engaged and intentional in continued therapy and feel healthy and much more at peace. I realise I still have a long way to go, but I am embracing the work ahead," Mickelson said in a statement.

I am ready to come back to play the game I love but after 32 years this new path is a fresh start, one that is exciting for me at this stage of my career and is clearly transformative, not just for myself, but ideally for the game and my peers. I also love the progressive format and think it will be exciting for fans. Just as importantly, it will provide balance, allowing me to focus on a healthier approach to life on and off the curse. I am incredibly grateful for what this game and the PGA Tour has given me. I would like to think that I have given back as well but now I am excited about this new opportunity."

Mickelson confirmed he plans to play the majors but it appears his time on the PGA Tour has come to an end. The next major is the US Open next week, the one major Mickelson is yet to win. The PGA Tour could possibly block him from playing.

The 150th Open Championship takes place in July at St Andrews. Mickelson won the event in 2013.

"I am thrilled to begin with LIV Golf and I appreciate everyone involved. I also intend to play the majors. I fully realise and respect some may disagree with this decision and have strong opinions and I empathize with that. I have a renewed spirit and excitement for the game. I am incredibly grateful for the support of my fans, partners, friends, and peers and I hope in time, those sentiments, relationships, and support continue," the six time major said.

The next move falls to the PGA Tour, which must decide whether to allow them to come back.

The PGA Tour's only comment was to mention a May 10 memo to players in which it denied releases for them to play the first LIV event. "Members who violate the tournament regulations are subject to disciplinary action," the statement said.