Michael Hendry during the Taranaki Open. Andy Jackson /www.bwmedia.co.nz

Michael Hendry during the Taranaki Open. Andy Jackson /www.bwmedia.co.nz

Kiwi golfer Michael Hendry has been diagnosed with leukaemia.

The 43-year-old has posted on social media that he’s been undergoing treatment in hospital for six weeks since returning from overseas last month.

The 2017 New Zealand Open champion, had qualified for the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in July.

He will no longer compete in that tournament.