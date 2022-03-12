Lydia Ko has had a strong start to the year. Photo: Icon Sportswire/Photosport

Lydia Ko will be unable to defend her Saudi Ladies International title on the greens in Jeddah next week, being forced to withdraw from the event due to Covid-19.

Ko returned a positive test for the virus, which will keep her out of the $1million tournament.

It will halt what has been a strong start to the season for the 24-year-old. A 23rd-place finish at HSBC Women's Championship earlier this month was the lowest she had finished in three tournaments so far this year.

Ko started the season off with two tournaments in Florida – earning a top-10 finish at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in Orlando, before winning the Gainbridge LPGA title in Boca Raton.

It was her 17th LPGA title, and had commentators hailing the return of the real Lydia Ko as she prevailed in a battle with close friend Danielle Kang, with the win earning her another point towards Hall of Fame membership.

In order to qualify for the LPGA Hall of Fame, athletes must have been an active member of the tour for 10 years, won a major championship or been awarded the Vare Trophy or Rolex Player of the Year honours, and have accumulated 27 points. Points are earned with one on offer for each LPGA official tournament win, two points for each LPGA major tournament win and one point for each Vare Trophy or Rolex Player of the Year honor earned.

Ko has often stated that she will retire relatively early but in answer to a post-victory question at Gainbridge, she said it would be a huge honour to be included in the official pantheon.

"My mum did ask me the other day 'if you're near that retirement age and you are one point off will you keep playing?'" she said following her victory.

"I just have to be realistic at that point and ask myself can I get this job done or not?"