Golf: Lydia Ko wins Saudi Ladies Invitational in dominant fashion

Lydia Ko now has 22 professional wins. Photo / Getty

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has stormed to her 22nd professional victory in dominant fashion, winning the Saudi Ladies Invitational by five strokes.

Leading the $1.4million event by four shots going into the final round, Ko was never troubled, carding a final round seven-under 65 to finish at a whopping 23-under.

Young Thai star Atthaya Thitikul finished second, in turn five shots ahead of Carlota Ciganda and Alice Hewson in third, but couldn't match Ko's blistering play on the weekend, with Ko's course record 63 in the third round creating the buffer that was merely extended by her closing 65.

Ko played her final 33 holes in an incredible 17-under, carding a staggering 15 birdies and an eagle in flawless bogey-free golf.

That eagle came on the par-five ninth today, accompanying three front-nine birdies which immediately removed any pressure, before she cruised home, with two quick birdies on the back nine being followed by five pars to conclude a thumping victory.

While the 63-woman field for the event lacked most of the big names in women's golf, Ko stamped her class on proceedings, taking home a hefty payday and adding a second title in 2021, after she had earlier snapped a three-year winless run with victory in April at the Lotte Championship.

The triumph is Ko's first standalone win on the European Tour, with her five previous Tour victories coming in co-sanctioned events, the previous being the 2016 New Zealand Open.

