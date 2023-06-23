Lydia Ko hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club. Photo / Getty

Lydia Ko’s hopes of a third major title could already be early after a poor showing on the opening day of the PGA Championship at Baltusrol Lower Course in Springfield, New Jersey.

The world number three sits eight shots back from the leader after posting a three-over 74 on the course that many of the field struggled.

Just 16 of the 156 players shot under par rounds. South Africa’s Lee-Anne Pace leads the way at five-under. The 42-year-old has won just once before on the LPGA Tour, almost nine years ago but has 11 victories on the European Tour to her name.

2016 winner Brooke Henderson and Chinese duo Xiyu Lin and Ruoning Yin are a further shot back after carding four-under 67s. Yin earlier this year won the LA Open to claim her first title on the LPGA Tour, becoming just the second player from China to do so.

In Ko’s playing group, Nelly Korda, number two in the world, shot a five-over 76 while world number one Jin Young Ko sits in a share of 34th following a one-over 72.

Elsewhere, Kiwi Daniel Hillier has made a strong start in the opening round of the BMW International Open in Munich on the DP World Tour.

Hillier was four-under through 15 holes when play was suspended due to lightning. Hillier had a hot start to his round, sitting five-under through six holes following three birdies and an eagle before a double bogey halted his charge. He bounced back with two more birdies and a bogey and will finish his opening round tomorrow.

Edoardo Molinari of Italy, France’s Adrien Saddier and Rikuya Hoshino of Japan lead the way at six-under.