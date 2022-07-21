Lydia Ko was full of smiles after her opening round at the Evian Championship. Photo / Getty

Lydia Ko has made a flawless start to the penultimate major on the LPGA Tour's 2022 calendar.

Ko, who won the Evian Championship in 2015, fired a bogey-free five-under round on Friday to put herself in a tie for fifth on the leaderboard, three shots behind outright leader Ayaka Furue of Japan.

Ko was paired in her opening round with fellow former winners of the event Ko Jin-young and Anna Nordqvist and credited the class of that group with helping build momentum in her round.

"It's nice playing with two past champions. They manage their way around the golf course in ways I'm trying to learn... especially Jin Young, her being the No. 1 ranked player, there is always something to learn from," Ko told media following her round.

"I think we fed off each other really well. We all have different games, but it's cool how we're able to break down the course; even though we have different ball flights and hit different distances."

Today was the ninth time Ko has shot 66 or lower in a LPGA Tour major - tied for the most such rounds of any player since 2015. She's also at a combined 51-under at the Evian Championship since it became a major, the best score to par of any player.

Also amongst the leaders in France is Nelly Korda who found herself in uncharted waters whilst making a return to golf after a four-month injury layoff.

"I've never done anything like that and I must say, it was really gross," Korda said of taking a shot while standing barefoot in a slimy lake.

Korda's approach shot at the par-5 18th hole — her ninth of the day after starting at No. 10 — ended up rolling down a bank on the front right of the green and into the water. Her caddie ran up to the green and saw it was possible to make contact with the ball, so Korda removed her golf shoes, waded into the lake, and splashed out to the edge of the green.

No pictures on the scorecard.@NellyKorda would go on to save par from here. 👀 pic.twitter.com/msW9SvI7hm — LPGA (@LPGA) July 21, 2022

Korda ended up recording a 7-under 64 that left her a stroke behind Furue.

The No. 31-ranked Furue is looking to back up a fourth-place finish at the major in France last year and rolled in nine birdies after her solitary bogey, at No. 13.

She responded by making birdie at six of her next eight holes and then three of her last four.

Korda was tied for second place with No. 10-ranked Brooke Henderson of Canada, who posted 64 by holing a double-breaker for eagle at No. 9, also her last hole.

Steve Alker posts quiet opening round at Senior Open

Steven Alker sits in a tie for 21st place after the opening round of the Senior British Open.

The 50-year-old didn't drop a shot on the Gleneagles course but only managed two birdies to leave him four shots off the pace of leaders Glen Day and Stephen Ames.

Playing with a new set of golf clubs after his own ones failed to arrive from the United States, Day never expected to be a contender this week.

"I did get them in time to play a couple of practice rounds," Day said of his new clubs, "so at least I know where the ball goes with those clubs. It's not ideal but even if I get my stuff, I still may play these."

Day converted an 8-foot eagle putt at the par-5 18th at The King's Course to match Stephen Ames' bogey-free 6-under 64.

The 56-year-old from the United States, who said he arrived in Scotland with "nothing," didn't feel he hit it well with his new driver or putter all day.

"I have no reason to believe I would play good today," he said.

Padraig Harrington wasn't too impressed with his own performance, either, in his first appearance in a Senior Open.

Still, the two-time Open champion and reigning US Senior Open champion made five birdies on the back nine in his round of 66.

"I'm happy with the score," the 50-year-old Irishman said. "I was very tentative. I putted well and my putter saved me most of the day. I was just tentative with my iron shots particularly."

Paul Broadhurst, the 2016 champion at Carnoustie, was one stroke back along with Jerry Kelly, Kent Jones and Darren Clarke.

Ernie Els, a two-time British Open winner, shot a 66 that included an eagle on the par-4 14th.

Bernhard Langer, the 64-year-old German who has won the Senior Open four times, was three strokes off the lead. Defending champion Stephen Dodd of Wales got to 1 under with an eagle on the 18th.

