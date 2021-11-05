Golf: Lydia Ko stays with leaders in Saudi Ladies International as Daniel Hillier fades in Spain

Lydia Ko is in contention for her first tournament win in Saudi Arabia. Photo / Photosport

Lydia Ko sits just two shots off the lead at the halfway stage of the Saudi Ladies International after a roller-coaster second-round performance.

Following up from an opening round five-under 67, which saw her sharing the lead entering today's play, Ko paired five birdies with three bogeys as she struggled with maintaining her focus on the way back to the clubhouse.

"Overall, I think my long game was much better today, I think I made some careless mistakes on the back nine, but other than that I think I played solid," said the two-time Major winner.

"I feel like I could have holed a few more putts, but you've just got to keep working out there and hopefully I can get the feels back with my long game over the weekend.

"My iron play has been good; I've been setting myself up with good opportunities for birdies – I holed a few more yesterday than I did today but I think continuing to give myself chances is the best I can do and hope that a few more fall."

Meanwhile on the Challenge Tour, Daniel Hillier's quest for a fulltime European Tour card took a blow after he posted a four-over par second round in Spain.

Two double-bogeys on the back nine did the damage for the young Kiwi who managed just two birdies overnight, after posting a solid two-under opening round.

Thankfully, there is no cut in the Challenge Tour Grand Final and Hillier will have the chance to ascend the leaderboard over the final two rounds, albeit from 40th place and nine shots off the lead.

Finally, Danny Lee is yet to finish his second round at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on the PGA Tour but sits at two-under after eight holes at the time of writing.