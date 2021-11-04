Golf: Lydia Ko starts strong in Saudi Ladies International

Lydia Ko is competing in Saudi Arabia for the first time. Photo / Getty

Lydia Ko has made an impressive start to the Saudi Ladies International, shooting a five-under 67 in her opening round for a share of the lead.

Competing on the Ladies European Tour after spending most of 2021 on the LPGA Tour, Ko dropped just one shot as part of a very clean 18 holes that included six birdies.

"I didn't drive it very well, but I think every time I did miss it, I wasn't in that much trouble. My irons were really good, so I had a lot of opportunities, and I holed a few good putts. Hopefully, I will sharpen up the tee shots tomorrow," said the two-time Major winner from King Abdullah Economic City in Saudi Arabia.

"The course itself is really pure. The greens aren't rolling that fast but it's really pure and it's not bumpy. The track itself is a good one because it has a good combination of holes."

Ko took advantage of relatively calm morning conditions on Friday but expected to be challenged tomorrow with an afternoon tee time in much windier conditions.

"I'm pretty sure it will be pretty breezy tomorrow and it will make it a little bit cooler to be outside at least. I think I just have to be aggressive. Even though it is windy, I think there are some gettable holes, so just trust my game and see where that puts me."

Ko currently shares the lead with Spain's Carlota Coganda while three players are in a share of third place including Swedish duo Johanna Gustavsson and Linnea Strom, who both shot rounds of 68.

Elsewhere, Danny Lee and Daniel Hillier - both playing for survival on their respective tours - made promising starts in their latest tournaments.

Lee, coming off a second-place finish in Bermuda earlier in the week, shot an opening round three-under 68 at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba in Mexico to be in a share of 33rd late on day one.

Lee requires a decent result in Mexico in order to secure fully exempt status for the remainder of the current PGA Tour season.

Finally, Hillier sits in a share of 15th place after the opening round of the European Challenge Tour Grand Final in Spain.

His round of two-under included five birdies and three bogeys and sees him four shots off the pace set by leaders Lukas Nemecz and Espen Kofstad.

After winning the final regular-season tour event in Mallorca, the 23-year-old rocketed from 45th to 18th in the Challenge Tour standings. The top 20 after this week's tournament earn their full European Tour cards for next season.