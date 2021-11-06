Golf: Lydia Ko squares course record to take four-shot lead into the final day of the Saudi Ladies International

Lydia Ko tees off during the Saudi Ladies International. Photo /LET

A course-record equaling 63 from Lydia Ko has the Kiwi in firm control heading into the final day of the US$1million Aramco Saudi Ladies International.

Ko carded five birdies on both the front and back nine at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club to lead by four with one round to play in the Ladies European Tour event.

Sitting at 16-under, the 24-year-old will look to hold off a final day push from Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul, whose scintillating 65 propelled her into lone second.

England's Alice Hewson sits two further back on 10-under, with Spaniards Carlota Ciganda and Nuria Iturrioz both on nine-under.

"I played really solid today," said Ko, who tied Australian Steph Kyriacou's record low round at Royal Greens.

"I missed a short putt for par on three and then went on a stretch of birdies. I gave myself a lot of good looks for birdie opportunities and I was rolling it well, so it was a good combination of everything, where I wasn't making many mistakes. It was that kind of a round where I just kept putting myself in position, trying to play the best golf I can.

"I've got to keep playing aggressively. This is a course where you've seen players can play well so I'm just trying to make my share out there and see what happens."