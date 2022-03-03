Lydia Ko climbed into the water hazard to hit her ball back onto the fairway and save par. Video / LPGA

Lydia Ko climbed into the water hazard to hit her ball back onto the fairway and save par. Video / LPGA

Even the water couldn't cool a red-hot Lydia Ko at her latest tournament in Singapore.

Ko pulled off an incredible par save during her first round of the HSBC Women's World Championship after getting into some trouble on the fifth hole.

To avoid having to take a drop, Ko took off her golf shoes and got knee-deep into the water to hit a perfect shot into the fairway on the par 5 fifth.

The shot set her up for an easy par, after narrowly missing out on birdie.

The shot was widely shared on social media, with the LPGA Tour saying Ko was simply "too good".

Ko is at three-under through her first nine holes at the Sentosa Golf Club thanks to four birdies and one bogey, and sits two shots behind American Danielle Kang.

The 24-year-old world No 3 is looking for back-to-back tournament wins after claiming the Gainbridge LPGA trophy in January.

Lydia Ko in action during the first round of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore. Photo / Getty

Going into the tournament, Ko said she's been playing with a lot more confidence this year.

"Obviously I've been putting myself in contention a lot and I think when you start doing that more often, you just get a little bit more confidence and you know week-in, week-out, the technique and skill things doesn't change that much. But when you get in a good rhythm of things, I think sometimes some putts that might have lipped-out, lips-in.

"Things start falling your way and I've kind of been able to feed off that kind of momentum, just trying to keep it super simple and just being confident and having fun out there.

"I think at the end of the day I play my best when I'm enjoying my time out there and being a little bit more relaxed. Keeping that kind of mindset and just focusing on the one shot in front of me and trying to play the best golf I can."