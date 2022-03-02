Lydia Ko with the Gainbridge LPGA trophy she won in January. Photo / Photosport

Lydia Ko says she hopes to return to New Zealand soon, following the Government's border-opening announcement this week.

Ko, who returns to action on Thursday at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore after her win at the Gainbridge LPGA in January, said it was "super exciting times" now that New Zealanders from all over the world can return home from Friday without needing to isolate.

"I haven't made plans as of now to know exactly when I am going to go back. The last time I was back, it was in 2019 during the middle of the year, so hopefully I'll be back soon," she said.

"Just during the year, it is pretty difficult to go back and especially me living on the East Coast back in the US. But yeah, hopefully the borders keep staying open and I'll be back home to see my friends and just go back to the area that I grew up from."

Ko said even before the pandemic it hasn't been easy coming back to New Zealand, where she grew up as a young golfer, and admits she misses it.

"To be honest, I didn't go back home after the 2016 Rio Olympics either," she said when asked if it was difficult not coming home after her bronze medal at last year's Tokyo Games.

"I would obviously love to have gone back with the other New Zealand Olympians and go celebrate being at home … to be able to celebrate with my friends and people that I'm really close with back in New Zealand, but obviously just with circumstances, I know it's not easy.

"My best friend still lives over there, so even though I don't have family there, I have people that I feel like are family still there. Even just going back to my old school and the neighborhood that I used to live, it draws back so many good memories.

"I do miss it. My dad and I sometimes call and then we talk about some of the things that happened and it's like when you're there, you're really able to draw that up in your mind. So I would love to go back home, and it is super exciting to hear that the borders are open, and I can't wait to be back whenever that may be."

Lydia Ko the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA earlier this year. Photo / Photosport

After a month-long break since her last event, Ko said she's looking forward to getting back on the course and hopes to continue her sparkling form.

"I hope my chances are good. I mean, it would be a pretty bad start if I went into the week thinking my chances were not so good. But in saying that, you know, we have world No 1 [Ko] Jin-young here playing this week. I know it's also [Kim] Hyo-joo, the defending champion's first week in for this season. Inbee [Park] is a multiple-time winner here. So we have a lot of big names here.

"This is another great field this week. So it's going to be difficult but I've just got to focus on my game and play the best score I can."

Ko is set to tee off at 3.28pm tomorrow.