Lydia Ko tees off on the first hole during the first round of the Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France. Photo / Getty

Lydia Ko has found form at the right time, opening the Evian Championship in France with a five-under 65 to sit in a share of second place after the first round.

Ko, who won the event in 2015 for her first major, has had just one top 30 finish this season on the LPGA Tour this season. But the world number four has set the tone early in the fourth major of the year to be two shots back from South Africa’s Paula Reto.

Starting on the back nine Ko was one-under through the turn before picking up four more birdies on the front nine.

Ko shares second with Wichanee Meechai of Thailand, France’s Celine Boutier and American Alison Lee. World number one Jin Young Ko and number two ranked Nelly Korda both shot one-under 70 while defending champion Brooke Henderson is a shot ahead at two-under.

On the PGA Tour, Ryan Fox carded a two-over 73 to sit tied-77th after the opening round of the 3M Open in Minnesota. Fox began his round with a birdie at the 10th hole but then had three bogeys on the front nine. Fox made up a shot with a birdie at the par four third hole before a fourth bogey two holes later.

