Golf: Lydia Ko makes strong start at Dubai's Moonlight Classic

Lydia Ko plays her tee shot on the 11th hole during Day One of the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic at Emirates Golf Club. Getty

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has made a strong start at the Moonlight Classic event in Dubai as she attempts to crack her win drought with victory on the European Ladies Tour.

Ko has opened the event with a four-under 68 to currently sit in third place, one shot behind leaders Laura Fuenfstueck of Germany and Sweden's Caroline Hedwall.

Ko had an eagle and six birdies in her round along with four bogies.

The three-round tournament is a unique event with 36 of the 54 holes to be played under floodlights.

Ko is one of the big names at the event along with Australian world number nine Minjee Lee.

Ko hasn't won an event since the 2018 LPGA Mediheal Championship when she beat Lee in a playoff.

The Kiwi has previously won five times on the Ladies European Tour including three New Zealand Open titles.