Lydia Ko is ranked No 3 in the world heading into the 2022 season. Photo / Photosport

Lydia Ko has made a solid start to her 2022 season, staying within touching distance of the leaders after round one of the Tournament of Champions in Orlando.

Ko shot a one-under 71 at the Lake Nona Golf and Country Club to sit in a tie for 14th, four strokes behind Mexican Gaby Lopez.

Americans Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang, Ryann O'Toole and Japan's Yuka Saso are tied for second at four-under.

Ko, who is ranked No 3 in the world heading into the new season, didn't have the best of starts after bogeying two of her first three holes of the day.

She had a better second nine, sinking four birdies in five holes, but will be ruing a bogey at the 18th to finish her round.

On the PGA Tour, Danny Lee rocketed up the leaderboard at the American Express in La Quinta, California, thanks to four straight birdies to finish his first round.

Lee shot a bogey-free seven-under 65 to sit in a tie for fifth, three shots behind leaders Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay.

KH Lee and Cameron Young are tied for second on eight-under.

Elsewhere, Ryan Fox had a tough start to his 2022 season at the European Tour's Abu Dhabi Championship, carding an even-par 72 at Yas Links in the UAE.

Fox is tied for 77th, nine strokes behind leader Scott Jamieson, before play was suspended for some of the field because of bad weather.