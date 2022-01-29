Lydia Ko ponders a wayward shot during her second round. Photo / Getty

Lydia Ko has maintained her place at the top of the leaderboard at the Gainbridge LPGA in Boca Rico, despite a rocky second round and strong form from rival and 'big sister' Danielle Kang.

A week-and-a-half into the 2022 LPGA Tour season, Kang has a new home. She has taken up residence at the top of the leaderboard with no indication of leaving.

A winner in the season opener in Orlando last week, Kang birdied her final two holes on Saturday for a four-under 68 to catch good friend Ko (70).

Kang said she considers Ko to be her little sister. The two stand at 11-under 133 at the tournament's midway point, four shots clear of US Open champion Yuka Saso (70) and England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff (69).

Conditions were cooler, windier and tougher than they had been a day earlier in the LPGA's first full-field event of the season. Ko, at 24 and already a 16-time winner on the tour, considered her day to be a grind from start to finish. The rhythm to it was far different than a day earlier, when Ko had made nine birdies in an opening 63, one shot off the tournament record.

"I don't think I was as sharp as yesterday," said Ko, No 3 in the world. "Having some longer irons into the green definitely makes it a lot harder, where yesterday I felt like I hit a lot of mid-irons."

Kang, meanwhile, has started 2022 with six consecutive rounds in the 60s. On Saturday, only Celine Boutier of France, with a 67, shot lower.

Until breaking through at Lake Nona last week, Kang had gone 17 months without winning. Perhaps it is a good omen that the last time she had won, in the summer of 2020 when the LPGA returned to play from the Covid-19 pandemic, she won back-to-back in Ohio.

Ko struggled last week on the greens at Lake Nona, which happens to be her home course. So she stuck a new putter in the bag for the three-hour drive south to Boca Raton. So far, so good.

On the 14th hole, a long par four at which par is perfectly acceptable, Ko ran a 33-foot putt up the hill, her ball crashing into the back of the hole for birdie. She almost seemed embarrassed that it fell, but those are the things that happen when a player is on a run.

She joked to fellow competitor Lexi Thompson that the "smash factor" – which typically measures force on a drive – was higher on her putt than on her tee shot.

"I was leaving a few putts short," Ko said. "I was like, 'Okay, I'm going to get it to the hole.' I definitely got the read wrong because that was not the pace I was looking for. Ended up being a perfect putt, so I'll take it."

For a second consecutive weekend, temperatures are expected to cool once more on Sunday, and colder again on Monday.

Ko sent her mother out on Friday night to buy some hand-warmers in preparation for the weather that loomed ahead, but the local supermarket was out of them.

"I mean, are we in Florida?" Ko asked.