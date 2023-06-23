Lydia Ko hits her tee shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand’s representation in the golfing world sit in polar-opposite positions following their rounds overnight.

World No. 3 Lydia Ko has handed in a two-over-par 73 at the PGA Championship at Baltusrol Lower Course in Springfield, New Jersey to sit at five-over after two rounds. The projected cut line is currently set at five-over with Ko still having a slim chance to break her major tournament drought.

Ko couldn’t find a rhythm on a demanding course that saw her shoot six bogies and four birdies to sit tied for 66th.

Having started her round at three-over, Ko needed to post a strong round to make up ground on the leaders.

China’s Xiyu Lin carded an even par second round and currently leads the pack at four-under.

New Zealander Daniel Hillier has taken a one-shot lead in the second round of the BMW International Open in Munich on the DP World Tour — ahead of a player making his debut on the European circuit.

Hillier shot a five-under 67 with five birdies — three of them on consecutive holes — and no bogeys in windy conditions to move into the lead.

“It helps when you come from Wellington, playing in the wind all your life, so you learn to navigate your way around it,” Hillier said.

He sits at nine-under overall in Germany.

In second place was Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, a Danish golfer at his first European tour event thanks to an invite. He finished his American college career at Oklahoma State last month and also recorded a round of 67 on Friday to total 8 under.

“Yesterday, when I was starting I was quite nervous but I know I have my game,” he said.

“I’ve done a really good job of staying right in the present. I have hit a couple of loose shots here and there, but I’ve been able to recover and just kind of move on. My putter really started to heat up today, I made some nice putts, and just happy to be where I’m at right now.”

- with AP







