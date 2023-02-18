Lydia Ko of New Zealand. Photo / AP

Lydia Ko is in the hunt for the title in her first tournament of the season after a strong third round at the Saudi International on the Ladies European Tour.

The Kiwi world No 1 is one shot behind the lead, set by American Lilia Vu, at 17 under going into the final round at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

Ko shot a bogey-free six-under 66 — which included birdies on the fifth, seventh, eighth, ninth, 10th and 17th — to follow up her opening-round 64 and 69 on day two.

After her round, Ko said she was relieved that her putting eventually got going after a few early misses.

“To see my birdie putt go in on five was definitely a big sigh of relief just because you know you’re playing well and you’re trying to stay patient, but your playing opponents are making a lot the birdies so you’re trying to be on that same momentum,” she said.

“But I was able to stay really patient and made a string of birdies around the turn. I don’t think my long game was as good in the back nine, but I was still able to scramble my way around.”

Ko will be in line for another big pay day with the event carrying the third-largest prize pool (NZ$8m) on tour, while chasing her 26th professional win at just 25 years old.

Ko, who had “no idea” how many tournament victories she was on, said her career has flown by.

“I know my passport says 25, but sometimes I look in the mirror and I question myself if I look 25. Then sometimes I don’t feel 25.

“But it’s already my 10th year on tour and time has flown by, in a good way. I’m very grateful about the opportunities that I was able to get even as an amateur playing the Canadian Women’s Open, some of the tournaments in Australia as an amateur.

“I think all of those I think opportunities and sponsor invites was able to make my rookie year easier and that transition smoother. I don’t think I could have asked for anything more. Obviously while I’m playing I want to keep reaching high, keep trying to keep playing the best golf I can, but enjoy it.

“I know we’re all going to have good days and bad days, but when things are going well, you do try and feed off that good momentum.”

Vu finished with a long eagle putt on the 18th to card a 65 to claim the sole lead.

Emily Pedersen of Denmark and Aditi Ashok of India are tied for third at 16 under, while American Lexi Thompson rocketed back into contention after equalling the course record with a 63 to sit at 13 under in fifth.