Golf: Lydia Ko in contention at Women's World Championship in Singapore

Lydia Ko. Photo / Getty

Two weeks after ending her LPGA Tour title drought, Lydia Ko is back in the hunt for another title.

Ko is in a tie for seventh at the Women's World Championship in Singapore after a second-round four-under 68 saw her move to seven-under for the tournament.

She sits within striking distance of the lead, four shots behind co-leaders Hee Young Park and Inbee Park, and just two back of the duo tied for third, Xiju Lin and Hyo Joo Kim.

Ko had five birdies in the first 13 holes of her round, before a bogey on the 15th slid her back to seven-under.

The 24-year-old said the course suits her aggressive style that she's cultivated under coach Sean Foley.

"There's not as much wind, so I think for a lot of the pin positions, you can be pretty aggressive with. When you're on the green, even when it's 30 feet, the greens are rolling so good that you've got a good chance of holing them.

"The course just being in really good condition makes it a lot easier for us not having to judge, okay, is it going to bounce or what is it going to do. It's just really nice to play a golf course like that."

Ko took advantage of those conditions to roll in some long putts, and she is pleased with how her game is faring after a poor performance at last week's Los Angeles Open when she was attempting to follow up her drought-breaking Lotte Championship victory.

"For the most part, I feel like the game has been pretty solid, not making too many mistakes and I think that's really important around here, especially it seems like some player is shooting a low one here and there.

"I'm just trying to keep up with the field, go with it, and just be aggressive and be confident when I'm out there playing."