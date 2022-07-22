Lydia Ko struggled for consistency on Saturday at the Evian Championship. Photo / AP

Lydia Ko struggled for consistency on Saturday at the Evian Championship. Photo / AP

Lydia Ko has survived a roller-coaster second round at the Evian Championship to remain on track for a great finish at the LPGA Tour's penultimate major of 2022.

However, despite sitting in a tie for 11th after a second-round two-under 69, Ko has a lot of work to do to catch leader Brooke Henderson who sits seven shots ahead of the Kiwi.

After a consistent opening round on Friday which saw her avoid dropping a single shot, Ko was the Hyde to her Jekyll on Saturday as she paired an impressive six birdies with two bogeys and a double bogey.

Despite this, Ko remained upbeat about her form.

"I just had one bad hole and just a couple of loose shots. Other than that, it was pretty solid. Hopefully keep the positives and move on to tomorrow," Ko told media following her round.

With rain forecast in Evian tomorrow, Ko is hoping her experience at the course will hold her in good stead.

"Obviously the course is going to play a little bit differently because of the rain. So just I think just kind of play strategically with the conditions that we have.

"I feel like I've played in all sorts of different weather here: rain, winds, hail, sun. Yeah, hopefully that all comes together."

Meanwhile, Henderson is setting the tournament's pace in record-breaking style.

The Canadian shot a second straight 7-under 64 to take a three-stroke lead while also becoming the first player in the history of the US LPGA to begin a major with two rounds of 64 or lower.

Olympic champion and former world No. 1 Nelly Korda is the only player in the 132-woman field within four shots of Henderson.

First-round leader Ayaka Furue shot 72, nine strokes worse than Friday, and was in a five-strong group with Ko on 7 under.

- with AP