Lydia Ko plays a shot from the rough on the fourth hole during the third round of the 77th U.S. Women's Open. Photo /Getty

Lydia Ko has an outside chance of pushing for a third major golf title after a strong third round at the US Open.

The impressive title bid by Swedish amateur Ingrid Lindblad and Nelly Korda's outstanding comeback from a blood clot have been the dominant stories in North Carolina.

Ko has quietly kept herself within reasonable striking distance. When Ko finished her third round, she was five shots adrift of leader Mina Harigae, who was at 11-under through nine holes.

Ko's five-under total for the third round was, at that point, the best for the day and had her in a tie for fifth on the Southern Pines course.

"I think for most parts I didn't make too many mistakes, and I think when I was out of position I was able to scramble well," said Ko.

"I made a bogey on 15 after hitting a great -- the first good drive on that hole of the week, and then I think I hit this far behind the ball for the second shot, which was a shocker.

"I was able to bounce back with a good birdie on 16.

"I think overall I just was pretty -- I never got too excited or never got too down when I was out of position, and I think that's what you've got to do well.

"Like I said, it's a long week, and I'm just trying to play the best golf I can. If I can play good golf on top of that, that's ticking the boxes."

Ko is aiming for her first US Open title, not having won a major for six years. She has won the ANA Inspiration and Evian Championships but given the early trajectory of her career, was predicted to win a few more majors than that.

"I think overall this is probably one of the biggest crowds that I've seen at the U.S. Women's Open," said Ko. "I think we had pretty good crowds last year in San Francisco, but this is a huge golfing community.

"I think this has been one of the most fun venues of the U.S. Women's Open that I've played, so hopefully I'd better finish off my week well and see where that puts me at the end of tomorrow."

The third round will finish late this morning (NZ time).