Lydia Ko shot a third round 65 in Michigan. Photo /AP

Lydia Ko has shot the joint-low round of the day to have a chance at claiming her second win of the LPGA season.

Ko jumped from 17th to a share of fifth following a third round 65 at the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan this morning.

The world number four carded a seven-under round to move to 13-under for the tournament, four shots back from leader Jennifer Kupcho who is still on the course.

Ko had three birdies on the front nine and four more birdies coming home

It's a stacked leaderboard with number two Nelly Korda sitting in second at 15-under, last week's winner Brooke Henderson a shot back and world number three Minjee Lee also at -13 under with Ko.

