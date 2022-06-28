Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko. Photo /Getty

Kiwi golf superstar Lydia Ko is engaged, according to reports.

The Korea Herald reports that the world number five is to marry Chung Jun in Korea at the end of the year.

Chung Jun is the son of Hyundai Card vice chairman Chung Tae. Hyundai Card is a credit card company under the Hyundai Motor Group.

The 25-year-old Kiwi will reportedly get married in central Seoul in December.

Ko posted this image of her and Chung Jun to her Instagram story in August 2021.

In March her coach Sean Foley told NZME she was 'madly in love'.

"Her boyfriend is a lovely kid, he's like a world-class guy, I couldn't be happier for her. So she's not 17 anymore. Golf isn't the only thing in her life anymore. And I think that some of her great play may come from the fact that there are two things now and her identity is not solely collected to her playing golf," he said.

Ko, a two-time major winner, has been on an impressive run of form in 2022 after kickstarting the season with victory at the Gainbridge LPGA in January while she recorded her 100th career top 10 finish last week.