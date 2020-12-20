Golf: Lydia Ko ends LPGA season on strong note

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko. Photo / AP

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has ended the 2020 LPGA Tour season with a solid performance at the CME Group Tour Championship.

Ko, who won the event in 2014, has finished in a share of fifth place, seven shots behind winner Jin Young Ko.

The Kiwi fired a final round three-under 69 to end the tournament at 11-under. It was a bogey free round for Ko with three birdies at holes six, seven and 16.

She ends the latest LPGA season without a win for the second straight year but she still recorded five top 10 finishes including a second placing at the Marathon Classic in June when she coughed up a late five shot lead.

Jin Young Ko stormed home with five birdies over the final seven holes to win her first event of the year after four victories in 2019 propelled her to number one in the world. The South Korean shot a final round five-under 66 to finish at 18-under.

The US$1.1 million winner's prize, down from US$1.5 million last year, is the richest in women's golf.

Compatriot Sei Young Kim held a one-shot lead at the start of the day and was in position to defend her title in the CME Group Tour Championship, take player of the year honours, win the money title and possibly even move to No. 1 in the world.

But she slipped back to finish five shots back from Jin Young Ko in a share of second.

- With AP