Lydia Ko during the Gainbridge LPGA event. Photo / AP

Live updates of the final round at the Gainbridge LPGA event as Lydia Ko heads into the final round as the leader.

Round three report:

Even as the exams change, Lydia Ko continues to provide the proper answers needed to stay in front at the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio.

Ko opened with a 63 when conditions were prime for scoring. When temperatures dipped into single digits yesterday and the wind was a steady 25-30km/h with gusts as high as 53km/h, Ko was asked to survive the day. She showed she can do that, too.

Her even-par 72 — one birdie, one bogey, 16 pars — gave her a two-shot lead over Danielle Kang (74) in Florida heading into the final round of the LPGA Tour's first full-field event of the year.

Ko was at 11-under 205.

Celine Boutier of France had the low round yesterday of 69 — arguably the best round of the young LPGA season — and climbed into contention three shots behind.

The 24-year-old Ko is seeking her 17th LPGA Tour title, having won her first when she was only 15. There was a time she grew too technical with her game, harbouring

too many mechanical thoughts in trying to make perfect swings. But Ko won last season again (the Lotte Championship) and is carrying renewed confidence, climbing back to No 3 in the world.

"It's great to be back in contention," Ko said. "I played really solid and consistently, especially in the back half of my season last year. I think when you keep putting yourself there, you feel like at one point it's going to fall, you know? I'm playing alongside the best female golfers and some of the best athletes in the world, so it's not easy."

There was nothing easy yesterday, when the average score of the 74 players who survived the cut was 75.136, more than three shots higher than round one.

Stacy Lewis (72) likened the day to a British Open. Only four players broke par, only one scored in the 60s, and 33 players in the field shot 76 or higher.

Kang won the season-opening Tournament of Champions last week with a 69-68 weekend in tough, cold conditions. Yesterday at Boca Rio, however, the wheels to her game came off, at least for a spell.

Kang bogeyed the par-5 10th after making the turn at one-under, then stumbled into back-to-back bogeys at Nos 14 and 15. She three-putted the 14th when her 35-foot downhill putt rode the wind and finished nine feet beyond the hole. At 15, a par four, she played into a front bunker off a downhill lie on her second shot, blasted to five feet but failed to convert the putt.

Kang had to rally to make three pars on the way in to keep within striking distance of Ko. Yesterday marked the first time in seven rounds this season that Kang did not score in the 60s.

"[Yesterday] was rough. I checked out a little bit for the back nine," Kang said. "I did everything I can to stay in contention and gave myself a chance [today]. It was really tough out there. I missed a lot of putts. There was a lot of gusting shots, and I never missed so many putts by so far in a while."

Boutier kept her head down and plugged along, and didn't realise she'd gone bogey-free until after she had signed her card.

Her iron play has been excellent all week; yesterday marked her second consecutive round without a bogey. Heavy winds were making everything tricky, but she solved the challenge by hitting 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens.

"I wish I played with her and learned something," said US Women's Open champion Yuka Saso, who birdied the 18th hole to shoot 72 and was four back, along with Charley Hull (71).

The wind was not expected to be as strong today as it was for the third round, though temperatures could drop below freezing in the morning. Tee times were moved back and players were to go off two tees in expectation of having frost on the course. Ko, scheduled to tee off at 5.40am, is close friends with Kang, and playing alongside her during the third round, she admired her ability to be creative and hit innovative shots in the wind, even if Kang was a little off her game.

They have been grouped together today, too, but Ko knows there will come a time to stop watching and worrying about what Kang is capable of doing.

"I'm just trying to keep giving myself chances, try to hit good shots, and just be committed," Ko said. "That's all I can do."

AP