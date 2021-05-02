Golf: Leaders elude Lydia Ko at Women's World Championship in Singapore

Lydia Ko during the final round. Photo / Getty

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko was unable to make a surge in the final round at the Women's World Championship in Singapore.

Starting the day three shots off the pace, Ko produced two birdies in her first six holes to move up a jam-packed leaderboard, but that was as good as it got.

A bogey on the 11th hole was followed by seven consecutive pars as she carded a one-under 71 to finish in a share of seventh at 11-under.

While Ko didn't make a move, Hyo Joo Kim did, carding an eight-under 64 to fly up the leaderboard and finish at 17-under.

She then watched from the comfort of the clubhouse as Hannah Green bogeyed her final two holes to hand Kim a one-stroke victory.

Kim sat in the dining room at Sentosa Golf Club and munched on some late afternoon snacks while watching Green take a one-stroke lead to the 17th. But Green three-putted the par-three hole to leave Kim tied for the lead. Then the Australian bogeyed the 18th after she missed the green and a comeback putt for par after a poor chip.

It was Kim's fourth LPGA title, including a major at the 2014 Evian Championship.

Green's 69 left her in second place. Three players were tied for third — Patty Tavatanakit shot 65 and third-round leader Xiyu Lin and world No2 Inbee Park had 70s to finish two strokes behind.

"I thought everybody had the opportunity to win. I didn't make any mistakes on the front nine, and as I went to the back nine, I felt I might be able to win it," said Kim.

- With AP