Lydia Ko of New Zealand plays a tee shot on the 13th hole during the third round of the LPGA LOTTE Championship. Photo / Getty

Lydia Ko of New Zealand plays a tee shot on the 13th hole during the third round of the LPGA LOTTE Championship. Photo / Getty

Lydia Ko takes a one-shot lead into the final round of the Lotte Championship as she searches for her first win since 2018.

Ko begins the day at 21-under, a shot one lead over American Nelly Korda.

The Kiwi has had a great week so far with scores of 67, 63 and 65.