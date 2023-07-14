Daniel Hillier plays a shot on the 18th hole during Day Two of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Photo / Getty

Kiwis Daniel Hillier and Ryan Fox have both moved up the leaderboard to safely make the cut at the Scottish Open, a co-sanctioned event for the PGA Tour and DP World Tour which features a star-studded field.

Midway through the day, Hillier sits in a share of eighth following a four-under 66 which moved him to six-under for the tournament played at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. He’s three shots back from leaders Tyrrell Hatton, Tom Kim and Byeong Hun An.

Hillier continued the stunning run of form which saw him claim his maiden win on the European Tour earlier this month at the British Masters, which secured his place at next week’s British Open.

In a bogey free round, the 24-year-old had three birdies on the back nine which saw him climb 18 places up the leaderboard after opening the tournament with a 68.

Fox, playing in his first event after a four week break following the US Open, sits two shots back at four-under in a share of 23rd. The fellow DP Tour winner and world number 40, was also out on the course early and fired a second round 67. Fox had six birdies and three bogeys across his round to sit safely above the cut line.



