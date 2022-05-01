Lydia Ko lines up her shot at the fourth tee during the third round of the LPGA's Palos Verdes Championship golf tournament. Photo / AP

There will be three chances Monday could be a winning day for New Zealand golfers.

Lydia Ko, Steven Alker and Ryan Fox, who have all recorded victories already in 2022, will go into the final rounds of their respective tournaments in contention tomorrow.

Ko bounced back from a shocking start to her third round at the Palos Verdes Championship in California with three dropped shots over the opening four holes seeing her slip from overnight second to outside the top 10.

But the world number three recorded five birdies over the next 11 holes to jump into a share of the lead with Aussie Hannah Green before a bogey at the 17th halted the Kiwi's run.

After posting a one-under 70, Ko will start the final round at seven-under, one shot behind Green.

Champions Tour winner Alker is meanwhile tied for the lead at the Insperity Invitational event in Texas following a seven-under 65 in the second round.

Alker had two eagles on the back-nine and will go into the third and final round sharing the lead at 12-under with Americans Brandt Jobe and Steve Stricker.

The 50-year-old lost a playoff at the ClubCorp Classic last week, after coming off a victory at the Rapiscan Systems Classic. It was Alker's seventh straight round in the 60s as he looks set for a fifth top 5 finish in just seven tournaments this year.

Ryan Fox tees off on the fifth hole during day three of the Catalunya Championship at Stadium Course, PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness. Photo / Getty

Over in Europe, Fox has a chance for a second DP World Tour title in 2022 but will be ruing late bogeys as he heads into the final round of the Catalunya Championship in Spain.

The Kiwi world number 113 led the tournament during the third round but bogeys at the 16th and 18th holes saw him card a two-under 70, dropping the 35-year-old to a share of fifth place at seven-under.

South Africa's Oliver Bekker leads the tournament at 11-under after a third round 67, a two-shot lead over Laurie Canter of England with Italian duo Edoardo Molinari and Lorenzo Gagli a further shot back at eight-under.

Fox continued his dominance of the par fives on the Stadium Course in Girona with three birdies but came unstuck on two par threes.

Fox went out in 35 for the third straight time this week with two birdies and a bogey before picking up three more birdies at 10, 12 and 15 to move to nine-under. However late mistakes at the par three 16th and the par four last hole saw Fox slip back down the leaderboard.