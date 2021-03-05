Golf: Kiwi Lydia Ko off to another strong start at LPGA Drive On Championship in Florida

Lydia Ko plays her shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the LPGA Drive On Championship. Photo / Getty

Lydia Ko has produced another strong start on the LPGA Tour, thanks to a sublime front nine in the opening round of the Drive On Championship in Ocala, Florida.

The Kiwi golfer endured an ordinary back nine to open, carding par on each hole.

However, after dropping a shot on her 11th hole, Ko rocketed up the leaderboard hitting four birdies across the next seven holes to card a three-under par 69.

It sees her sit in a tie for sixth along with nine others after day one, sitting two shots off a group of three who lead, which includes American Nelly Korda, who is backing up from her victory earlier this week.

Ko says the day was a "bit of a struggle".

"I hit the ball really well and I was having a hard time judging the wind. Because it was quite subtle it was fluctuating quite a bit.

"I three-putted on my 11th hole and that kind of took the lid off my head a little bit. And then I was able to get a string of birdies, which kind of put me back into good momentum.

"Nice to finish with a birdie, but overall I thought it was a solid round.

Ko wants to focus on the small things from here.

"If I hit a good shot, great. If not, can't really do much about it. I think having the internal goal helps to put less pressure on the result stuff and just do a good job of what I can do."

Ko's efforts come just a week after another strong finish since she linked up with swing coach Sean Foley. Ko finished in a tie for second at the Gainbridge LPGA — an event she led after the first and second rounds.

That event was won by Korda, who benefited from a relaxed week ahead of her opening round.

"I took [Tuesday] off, did laundry, drove up here, got tested. But I was actually really tired. I just tried to keep it pretty simple and easy," she said.

"I worked on my swing a little just because I wasn't hitting it good. I think just being tired your swing is all over the place, so I tried to tighten up my swing. I hit it pretty solid, so hopefully I can keep improving on that the next couple days."