Ryan Fox of Australia plays a shot of during Day Two of Mallorca Golf Open. Photo / AP

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox will take a six-shot lead into the final round of the Ras Al Khaimah Classic as he goes in search of his first win on the European tour.

The 211th-ranked New Zealander shot 7-under 65 in the third round on Saturday for a 54-hole total of 19-under 197.

Pablo Larrazabal (68), Adri Arnaus (66), Adrian Meronk (64) and Scott Jamieson (65) are tied for second place at Al Hamra Golf Club, the latest stop on the tour's "Desert Swing."

"My head's in a pretty good place — ask me that on the first tee tomorrow and I might have a slightly different answer," Fox said.

"I've put myself exactly where I want to be and it's all on me tomorrow. Someone's going to have to go something really low or I'm going to have to play poorly, so hopefully I can keep playing how I've played in the past few days and put it out of reach."

Fox missed the cut at the same course last week, the first of two consecutive events at the Al Hamra Golf Club, later revealing he was struggling with a back injury.

But a weekend of rest and treatment may have done the trick, as he took one step closer to what will be his second Tour victory and first tournament win since 2019.

"I struggled with my back last week and I was fighting, everything was crossed over and I didn't know where I was aiming," he said. "I was just pretty much trying to hit the ball to be honest and I was probably quite glad I had a weekend off.

"Had a lot of physio work over the weekend with the tour physios and then with my physio from Tuesday onwards. That loosened everything up and I felt like I could turn through it again, I felt like I could start the ball where I wanted to and from that point it was kind of easy.