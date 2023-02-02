Tournament ambassadors Stephen Fleming and Brendon McCullum with 2017 New Zealand Open champion Michael Hendry. Photo / Photosport

A host of Kiwi and international sporting legends will tee it up at the New Zealand Open in March.

Black Caps greats Stephen Fleming and Brendon McCullum, former All Blacks Sean Fitzpatrick, Jeff Wilson and Israel Dagg, rally car driver Hayden Paddon and former Black Stick Ella Gunson have been confirmed to play in the New Zealand Open Pro-Am event alongside the professionals.

Ex-England cricket captain Sir Ian Botham and NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald will also line up on the greens.

The lineup of sports stars will act as ambassadors for the tournament, which returns after a two-year break.

Former Black Caps captain Fleming said he is looking forward to event.

“In my opinion, this is probably New Zealand’s best sporting event. What other national sporting event lets amateur players, like me, play alongside professional sportsmen who are competing for a national title and a huge prize purse,” he said.

“The New Zealand Open isn’t just a golf tournament, for me, it’s an opportunity to showcase our beautiful country to the world. While I would love to win the Pro-Am event, our job as ambassadors is to cross codes and use the event as a vehicle to drive eyes on Queenstown and New Zealand.

“We also love meeting and interacting with the other amateur players, the professional golfers from around the world and the volunteers, caddies and fans who are a big part of what makes the tournament so special.”

Millbrook Resort in Queenstown will host the 2022 New Zealand Open. Photo / Supplied

Gunson, the 232-cap Black Stick who works as a police constable, plays off a 6.6 handicap and is excited to test her skills at the event.

“I’m really looking forward to the tournament. I’ve seen the event on TV and have always wanted to experience what it’s like playing alongside a professional in a major event like this,” she said.

“It’s away from the hockey turf so it’s a bit out of my comfort zone, so I imagine that first tee shot will be a bit nervy but I’m really excited.”

Former Black Caps captain and current England test coach Brendon McCullum said: “The New Zealand Open is an amazing week, and one that I love being a part of.

“I can’t wait to be back at Millbrook and taking on the new course. We had a sneak peek at the new holes back in 2020 and it looked spectacular, and I’ve been waiting for a chance to play it ever since.”

New Zealand golf stars Steven Alker and Daniel Hillier are among the professionals confirmed for the event.

The 102nd New Zealand Open will take place between March 2–5 at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown.