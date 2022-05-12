The world has reacted with disgust as Greg Norman said "we've all made mistakes" when quizzed on the murder of a journalist. Photo / Getty

The world has reacted with disgust as Greg Norman said "we've all made mistakes" when quizzed on the murder of a journalist. Photo / Getty

The world has reacted with horror at a comment made by Greg Norman about the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as the Aussie golf legend said "we've all made mistakes".

Khashoggi a Washington Post columnist and permanent resident of the United States, was lured to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and killed in 2018. After the murder, his body was reportedly dismembered with a bone saw.

Last year the United States government released a classified intelligence report which concluded Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, was responsible for the murder.

Bin Salman denied personal involvement in Khashoggi's killing but took "full responsibility as a leader in Saudi Arabia, especially since it was committed by individuals working for the Saudi government".

Norman is at war with the PGA because he is spearheading the breakaway LIV Golf series — a lucrative rebel league being backed by Saudi Arabia and funded by the country's sovereign wealth fund, the PIF.

Speaking on Thursday (AEST) at a media opportunity at Century Club, where the LIV series' first event is scheduled to take place next month, Norman was confronted with many questions about Saudi Arabia's disturbing human rights record.

Asked about the murder of Khashoggi, Norman said: "Everybody has owned up to it, right? It has been spoken about, from what I've read, going on what you guys reported.

"Take ownership, no matter what it is.

"Look, we've all made mistakes and you just want to learn from those mistakes and how you can correct them going forward."

Greg Norman is chief executive of LIV Golf, the entity set up to run the Saudi bid to revolutionise the top of the professional game. Photo / AP

That response drew a furious reaction on social media. British sports writer Martyn Ziegler called it an "astonishing comment" while New York Times reporter Tariq Panja seemed in disbelief.

"He really said this," Panja wrote in a tweet including Norman's "we've all made mistakes" line.

Broadcaster Georgie Bingham tweeted: "Oh my goodness. Greg Norman is just effing up his life in a HUGE way right now. And all for $$$$$."

Editor Benjamin Hoffman said: "Greg Norman saw all the blowback Phil Mickelson got and was like 'hell yes, let me get in on that'."

Golf writer Eamon Lynch added: "Just when you thought Greg Norman's shilling for murderers couldn't get any more contemptible."

Jack Crosby of CBS Sports wrote: "All right, everyone, I think it's time we stop talking to Greg Norman. Let's just not do that anymore."

Journalist Paul Hodowanic sarcastically said: "Exactly. Who hasn't made the mistake of murder?"

USA Today reporter Mike Freeman called Norman's take "absolute despicable trash" whle Brian Wacker of the New York Post said: "An amazing quote here ... and by amazing I mean Greg Norman is becoming more reprehensible by the day."

Pressed further about human rights problems in Saudi Arabia, Norman said it was better to focus on the "good".

"This whole thing about Saudi Arabia and Khashoggi and human rights, talk about it, but also talk about the good the country is doing to change its culture," Norman said.

"There's not many countries that can stand up and be proud of that. They can't be proud of their past — there's a lot of countries in this world that have a cross to bear too — but they are looking after the younger generation."

Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in 2018. Photo / AP

Norman's comments come after he slammed the PGA Tour on Wednesday for "perpetuating its illegal monopoly" after it emerged officials won't grant releases for players to take part in the opening event of his Saudi-backed tour in London in June.

Just hours after Norman, the chief executive and commissioner of LIV Golf, declared he'd been given an extra $2.9b to fund events in 2023 and 2024 for the new tour — on top of the $3b war chest he already had — it emerged the PGA Tour had told players they would not be released to play in the first $25m event.

"Sadly, the PGA Tour seems intent on denying professional golfers their right to play golf unless it's exclusively in a PGA Tour tournament," Norman said in a statement.

"This is particularly disappointing in light of the Tour's non-profit status, where its mission is purportedly 'to promote the common interests of professional tournament golfers'.

"Instead, the Tour is intent on perpetuating its illegal monopoly of what should be a free and open market.

"The Tour's action is anti-golfer, anti-fan and anti-competitive.

"But no matter what obstacles the PGA Tour puts in our way, we will not be stopped. We will continue to give players options that promote the great game of golf globally."

Phil Mickelson and Lee Westwood are among the players known to have asked for releases from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to play at Centurion, with major champions Sergio Garcia and Martin Kaymer also expected to take part in the inaugural event.

Former world number one Mickelson, 51, triggered uproar in February following publication of his remarks made last year to author Alan Shipnuck concerning the new venture.

Reigning US PGA champion Mickelson said the Saudi backers of LIV Golf were "scary" with a "horrible record on human rights".

But the American added he was willing to deal with them in order to gain leverage to "reshape" the US PGA Tour.