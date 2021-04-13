Golf: Gary Player's son reportedly banned from The Masters following suspected marketing ploy

Wayne Player's alleged marketing ploy. Photo / Twitter

Wayne Player, the son of South African golfing legend Gary Player, has reportedly been banned from The Masters following a suspected publicity stunt during the competition's opening ceremony last week.

The 58-year-old came under scrutiny for an assumed marketing ploy while American golf icon Lee Elder was being honoured at Augusta National on Thursday morning.

Lee was the first black golfer to play in The Masters, and the sporting trailblazer was invited to take part in the Honorary Starters Ceremony, which involved Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus performing a tee shot.

But eagled-eyed viewers of the broadcast noticed that Wayne Player — positioned behind Elder and serving as his father's honorary caddie — was holding a sleeve of OnCore golf balls, a company he has been an ambassador for since 2019.

Player inevitably copped a wave of backlash for the move.

A great golfer, celebrated at a great tradition.



Less could be said for Gary Player’s caddie trying to flog golf balls in the background 🙄 https://t.co/1zm0SyPt3F — Cameron Brodie (@_Cameron_Brodie) April 8, 2021

In a fresh twist, Player's brother Marc apologised for Wayne's actions on social media, claiming The Masters had decided to ban him.

"Wayne has since correctly been banned from Augusta National and The Masters tournament," Marc posted to Twitter.

"What a shame. What an embarrassment. What a bad decision to allow him on the first tee after years of similar shenanigans. My apologies to all."

Despite the bombshell claim, Augusta National and The Masters are yet to confirm whether Marc's allegations are true.