Golf: Freakish last-hole eagle keeps Lydia Ko in contention at Women's World Championship in Singapore

Lydia Ko celebrates her eagle on the final hole. Photo / Getty

Standing in the middle of the 18th fairway at the Women's World Championship, Lydia Ko was seven shots off the lead.

Walking off the 18th green, she was right back in contention.

A freakish eagle on the final hole of the Kiwi golfer's third round in Singapore saw her card a three-under 69 and jump to 10-under, and while Ko was celebrating, leader Inbee Park was far less happy, with a bogey on 14 and a double bogey on 16 seeing her once-sizeable lead evaporate.

By the end of the day, Xiyu Lin had taken the lead at 14-under, Park was tied with Hannah Green at 13-under, and Ko, who was at eight-under when Park had surged clear at 15-under, was back in the mix in a share of fifth, just four shots off the lead.

She had some unexpected assistance from Green, with Ko's wedge on the par-four 18th hitting Green's ball and ricocheting into the hole to cap her round – which also included three birdies and two bogies – in remarkable style.

"I hit a really good drive and then obviously with the pin being tucked on the right, nice to have a short club in and hit a good committed 50-degree and I hit it perfect," Ko explained.

"Nice to make an eagle and to do that on the last makes my life easier to finish this round. Lunch is going to taste great, more so after that one."

Despite the strong finish, Ko felt like her round could have been better as she chases a second win in three weeks.

"I played really solid on my front nine and on the back I made some really clumsy mistakes. Overall I putted really well and holed some really good birdie putts and holed some good par and bogey putts, as well. Nice to finish off with a two on the last."

The Singapore heat also played a factor, and will continue to be an obstacle in the final round tomorrow.

"I thought I was fine - I had my ice bag and umbrella with me and then those last few holes, I think when the wind kind of died down, the heat really got to me. So I was like, 'I need to get into the clubhouse as quickly as possible'."

The eagle helped that quest – and her quest for another title.