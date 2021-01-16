Golf: Former Masters, US Open winner Angel Cabrera arrested for assault, to be extradited to Argentina

Angel Cabrera (right) won the 2007 US Open after holding off Jim Furyk and Tiger Woods. Photo / Getty Images

Two-time major golf champion Angel Cabrera has reportedly been arrested in Brazil after fleeing from allegations he threatened to kill his former partner.

The 51-year-old Argentine is best known for winning the 2007 US Open and 2009 Masters, as well as losing a sudden-death playoff at the 2013 Masters to Aussie Adam Scott.

But after going on the run earlier this month, AP has reported that Brazil's federal police arrested Cabrera on Thursday and will extradite him to Argentina to face charges for several crimes.

Cabrera was reportedly labelled "code red" by Interpol as he fled an international arrest warrant in the US.

He was in the US for wrist surgery in October.

Police said in a statement the arrest was made in an upper-class area of Rio de Janeiro, but didn't reveal the suspect's name, but two officers revealed Cabrera was the man arrested.

The charges include assault, theft, illegal intimidation and repeated disrespect to authorities.

Argentine media reported earlier this month Cabrera's ex-wife Silva Rivadero had filed two charges against the golfer.

Angel Cabrera was arrested on suspicion of crimes committed in Argentina between 2016 and 2020. Photo / Getty Images

The reports also said another former partner, Cecilia Torres, claimed to have been punched, threatened and that he attempted to run her over with his car in 2016.

Micaela Escudero has also asserted allegations of beatings and threats in an old relationship.

Lawyer Carlos Nayi, representing ex-wife Rivadero, told Argentine outlet Clarin earlier this month that Cabrera was a "danger to all of society".

He stated: "[Cabrera] has made fun of the justice system and constantly threatened his former partners.

"He even said that he would take a flight and kill her. [He] runs the risk of committing further barbarities.

"He is threatening the victims and refusing to surrender. Draw your own conclusions.

"Cabrera is a danger to all of society."

Cabrera, nicknamed "The Duck", became the first Argentine to win a major championship since Roberto De Vicenzo when he won the 2007 US Open Championship by holding off Jim Furyk and Tiger Woods.

He also won the 2009 US Masters and lost the 2013 event in a play-off to Scott.